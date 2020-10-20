https://www.theblaze.com/news/miami-officer-trump-mask-polling

A Miami police officer will be disciplined after he was photographed wearing a 2020 Trump face mask at a voting place while in uniform.

Steve Simeonidis, the chair of the Miami Democratic Party, tweeted the photo and demanded that the officer be suspended.

“Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center,” tweeted Simeonidis, who is also an attorney.

“This is city funded voter intimidation,” he added. “Ubeda should be suspended immediately.”

Simeonidis added in a second tweet sections from the law that he said the officer was violating.

“Not only is this an egregious form of voter intimidation, but it’s also a crime,” he added.

The city of Miami released a statement indicating that the incident would be addressed immediately and called it “unacceptable.”

“We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform,” read the statement. “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that the officer would face the consequences of his actions.

“It’s inappropriate. A police officer is supposed to be impartial, irrespective who the person was, whatever sign it is,” Suarez said.

He explained that the officer had been at the polling place to vote, which will lessen his punishment.

The president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police defended the officer in a statement that did not address the partisan face mask.

“We would like to remind everyone, Police Officers also have first amendment rights under the US Constitution as well as the right to vote in uniform pursuant to Florida State Law,” Thomas Reyes said in the statement.

“We would also like to state that the National [Fraternal Order of Police] has endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election,” he added.

