Michael Flynn, the former White House national security adviser once caught in the middle of the Russia investigation, endorsed Republican Rep. Doug Collins in his Senate race a gainst incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“America and the citizens of Georgia need the ‘forged by fire’ leadership of Doug Collins in the United States Senate,” Flynn told Fox News on Tuesday. “As the deep state attacked our very way of life, Doug Collins was willing to stand in the breach, shoulder to shoulder with our president, Donald J. Trump.”

Flynn has become a celebrity of sorts for supporters of President Trump and those deeply critical of the criminal investigation into Trump’s supposed ties to the Russian government. In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to FBI investigators about his conversations with a Russian envoy.

Flynn has since claimed he was innocent, and subsequent files released about the FBI’s investigation into him have raised questions about the government’s conduct in the case.

“When the deep state came after me and President Trump, very few Republicans were willing to stand with us. Doug Collins was one of them,” Flynn said. “He is never afraid to tell it how it is, and he will always fight for what’s right against the radical Left.”

Collins is currently in a heated election against Loeffler, who holds a narrow lead in most polls. Both candidates are currently running behind Democrat Raphael Warnock, who leads the 21-candidate field by roughly 6 points in an average of recent polls. If no one clears 50% support by Election Day, the two top-performing candidates will go head-to-head in a runoff race on Jan. 5.

Collins was the top House Republican on the Judiciary Committee when House impeachment charges were brought against Trump in the Ukraine whistleblower controversy.