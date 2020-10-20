https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/move-over-car-lot-now-shes-dancing-in-the-rain-kamala-harris-event-just-painfully-sad-and-awkward-yet-hilarious-watch/

I am absolutely unable to get over this video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain in chucks. pic.twitter.com/TD38hUISN2 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 19, 2020

She’s just so damn phony.

Yesterday her event was basically in a used car lot … now she’s dancing around with an umbrella.

K.

Is this the same dance she did when she fought to keep people locked up on convictions gotten through her own offices miscoduct? — SomeDude (@SomeDude1904) October 20, 2020

Stop trying to make Kamala happen … she’s NOT happening.

Ohh I get it… its because shes hip and relatable. pic.twitter.com/qGFkEgu8aE — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) October 20, 2020

No no, she’s not some unlikeable fraud who kept young black men incarcerated for free labor … no no, she’s not some evil harpy who tried to destroy a man’s life simply because Trump nominated him for SCOTUS. She’s hip, relatable, and super friendly – especially in those Chuck T’s!

Painful even.

No politician should EVER dance. — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) October 20, 2020

Fair.

“Trump is up a couple of points since he released that dancing video. Make sure you dance out there today.” — Jeffrey “Look, Fat” Voth (@Acuda4me) October 20, 2020

Think Biden will dance? When he’s back from his 3-day lid that is.

