https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/move-over-car-lot-now-shes-dancing-in-the-rain-kamala-harris-event-just-painfully-sad-and-awkward-yet-hilarious-watch/

This.

Is.

So.

Cringe.

Literally painful to watch.

So watch:

She’s just so damn phony.

Yesterday her event was basically in a used car lot … now she’s dancing around with an umbrella.

K.

Stop trying to make Kamala happen … she’s NOT happening.

No no, she’s not some unlikeable fraud who kept young black men incarcerated for free labor … no no, she’s not some evil harpy who tried to destroy a man’s life simply because Trump nominated him for SCOTUS. She’s hip, relatable, and super friendly – especially in those Chuck T’s!

Painful even.

Fair.

Think Biden will dance? When he’s back from his 3-day lid that is.

***

