Muslims leaders representing some 2 million voters went for Barack Obama by a margin of nearly 2 to 1.

Now they’re choosing President Trump by almost the same margin, arguing they trust him more than Joe Biden.

“It’s about the trustworthy. Obama, Clinton said good words, but they did not do what they said. Biden is doing the same things. Good words but no action. Trump does what he says,” said Yavuz Atalay, the Washington correspondent for Aksam Gazetesi, a Turkish news site, reported Paul Bedard in his “Washington Secrets” column in the Washington Examiner.

President Trump has secured historic peace agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and Bahrain and Israel. Other Arab nations are considering similar actions.

The poll found 61.48% of 109 Muslim leaders in the United States say they will vote for President Trump.

That’s even higher than Obama’s support in 2012.

Current support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden is 30.27%.

In 2012, 61.46% of Muslim leaders supported Obama, and 9.19% Mitt Romney. Then in 2016, 44.95% were for Hillary Clinton and 31.2% for Trump. This year, after Trump’s first term, during which he worked aggressively on issues that affect the Middle East, the president is getting more than 61%.

“Those results represent a dramatic flip of the Muslim vote, which for years has sided with the Democrat,” Bedard wrote.

The poll asked Muslim leaders their reaction to Biden uttering the Arabic phrase for “Allah willing” in a video.

Only 10% thought he was sincere.

Atalay explained: “According to 109 opinion leaders representing approximately 2 million Muslim voters in the states participating in the study, the new candidate Joe Biden could not break the distrust of the Muslim voters who traditionally voted for Democrats, which started with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, but rather strengthened it. The voting address of the Muslim electorate seems to be in favor of Republican President Donald Trump.”

Biden addressed the Million Muslim Votes Summit in a video:

He said he wished U.S. schools taught more “Islamic faith” and boasted he studies theology as an “avocation.”

He repeated the debunked claim that President Trump instituted a “Muslim ban” on immigration. The president’s executive order curbed travel from nation’s that foment terrorism, which comprised only about 10% of the Muslim world. And two of the nations were not Islamic.

Biden also condemned “Islamicphobia” and claimed the contributions to the U.S. from Muslims “go back to our founding.”

