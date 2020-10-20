https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/new-york-post-posts-photo-of-joe-biden-meeting-with-hunters-alleged-business-partner-from-kazakhstan/

We’d insert the New York Post’s tweet here, but as you probably know, the Post has been shut out of tweeting from its @nypost account since last Wednesday, which is when Twitter began to block the URL leading to the Post’s story on the emails and other materials found on a laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly left unclaimed at a Delaware repair shop.

Instead, for now, we have a tweet from the Washington Examiner’s breaking news editor linking to the story:

But we thought Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter’s business and knew nothing about it. Ebony Bowden reports:

A new photograph has emerged of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posing with Hunter Biden and Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch who reportedly worked with the former veep’s scandal-scarred son.

The snap, first published by a Kazakhstani anti-corruption website in 2019, follows last week’s bombshell Post exposés detailing Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and a report claiming Rakishev paid the Biden scion as a go-between to broker US investments.

How soon until Twitter takes this one down for fact-checking?

We won’t know, because no one will ever ask him.

