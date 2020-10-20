https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/new-york-post-posts-photo-of-joe-biden-meeting-with-hunters-alleged-business-partner-from-kazakhstan/

We’d insert the New York Post’s tweet here, but as you probably know, the Post has been shut out of tweeting from its @nypost account since last Wednesday, which is when Twitter began to block the URL leading to the Post’s story on the emails and other materials found on a laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly left unclaimed at a Delaware repair shop.

The photo, published by a Kazakhstani anti-corruption website, shows Joe Biden meeting Hunter’s alleged business partner from Kazakhstan https://t.co/5VYPUiwlSD via @nypost — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) October 20, 2020

But we thought Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter’s business and knew nothing about it. Ebony Bowden reports:

A new photograph has emerged of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posing with Hunter Biden and Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch who reportedly worked with the former veep’s scandal-scarred son. The snap, first published by a Kazakhstani anti-corruption website in 2019, follows last week’s bombshell Post exposés detailing Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and a report claiming Rakishev paid the Biden scion as a go-between to broker US investments.

I took a screen shot just in case — A Redmon (@ARedmon2) October 20, 2020

But Biden said he never talked business with his son — Mark (@markiavelli_) October 20, 2020

I thought joe said he never had any dealing with hunters business partners. — Mr Tom (@MrTom419) October 20, 2020

Oh. But I was told…. c’mon man! — El Caminante (@GadsdenDave) October 20, 2020

But he doesn’t “remember” it — mike smith (@mbsmith77573) October 20, 2020

But there was nothing on the official schedule!! — Steve Glansberg (@DaleAmericaQQQ) October 20, 2020

Real, but accurate — Ezekiel (@lunatickfringe) October 20, 2020

“I never talked to my son about his business” — SueC (@mom_sue) October 20, 2020

I thought Joe Biden had never discussed his sons business 🤔 — BlueStateEscape (@_MatthewDalton) October 20, 2020

Oh look, it’s just a photo of that thing that Joe said never happened — Truxton Spangler (@TruxtonSpangle4) October 20, 2020

Joe called a lid that day — Nanci. (@Tops_1981) October 20, 2020

That’s not a good look. Are we supposed to believe Joe was introduced to this guy as Hunter’s little friend, or something? — Julia (@Jules31415) October 20, 2020

Maybe they were discussing wedding plans for Chelsea Clinton. — Mr Tom (@MrTom419) October 20, 2020

These guys didn’t try to hide it did they. — Always Winter Never Baseball (@DanielB08595110) October 20, 2020

Ask yourself, If it were #trumps son who had a laptop with incriminating emails do you think the media would report it or sit on the reports because they are concerned about the credibility and if the leak is real? The media is actively suppressing info to manipulate an election — #StopTalkStartDoing (@justicenow503) October 20, 2020

Pelosi would have introduced articles of impeachment yesterday. — Nick Eickman (SpecialOps256) (@SOps256) October 20, 2020

There they are in the middle. Hunter left, Biden on the right. With business partner(s). Picture’s worth a thousand words. How can Joe then square this photo with his claim of not ever talking to Hunter about business and keeping them entirely separate? — Etienne Olson (@EtienneO) October 20, 2020

We won’t know, because no one will ever ask him.

