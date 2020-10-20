http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g_o9W8Y0Hic/

During a press conference on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced the creation of a Scientific Safety Review Workgroup that will review vaccines that are approved by the FDA.

Newsom said, “California, today, is launching now, more formally, a Scientific Safety Review, a workgroup of 11 individuals, experts in their field. These are top health experts that will independently review any FDA-approved vaccines. The question I often get is, are you going to take someone’s word for it, as it relates to vaccines? Of course, we don’t take anyone’s word for it. We will do our own, independently-reviewed process, with our world-class experts that just happen to live here in the state of California.”

He later added that the experts will “independently review and monitor any vaccine trials” in order to ensure the vaccine is safe.

