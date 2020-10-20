https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/nfl-legend-network-broadcaster-mock-military-flyover-football-game/

Comments by NFL legend Troy Aikman and Fox sportscaster Joe Buck apparently mocking a military flyover during a pro football game Sunday are sparking fierce backlash across America.

The remarks came Sunday during the broadcast of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

After several U.S. military aircraft flew over the stadium, Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, said: “That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.”

Buck chimed in with, “That’s YOUR hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work.”

TRENDING: Pollster who called 2016 election right calls 2020

“That stuff ain’t happening with the Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now, partner,” Aikman responded, as he placed vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket ahead of Joe Biden.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

Country singer John Rich took to Twitter to express his disappointment, saying: “I’m a lifelong @dallascowboys fan, but hearing @TroyAikman belittle our military as they flew over the stadium has officially twisted my mind into a knot. #Disappointing.”

Do you support military flyovers at American sporting events? 97% (62 Votes) 3% (2 Votes)

I’m a lifelong @dallascowboys fan, but hearing @TroyAikman belittle our military as they flew over the stadium has officially twisted my mind into a knot. #Disappointing #troyaikman — John Rich (@johnrich) October 20, 2020

Others on Twitter noted:

“I hate to break it to Joe Buck and the morons on this thread but military pilots have to maintain a certain number a flight hours to stay qualified. They use things like this to help them do that.”

“MacDill [Air Force Base] is right down the street from the stadium and I can tell you different aircraft have been flying over the games for years. Definitely flew during the Obama era. Not a political stunt at all.”

“Pretty sure they were saying that the money spend on the jet fuel could have been put to better use. In no way does a sane person take that as making fun of the military. We do have what 8 million unemployed and the biggest deficit in history right now.”

“Kamala-Biden Ticket? At last these guys admit who’s at the top of the ticket.”

The comments from the Fox sportscasters caught the attention of Rush Limbaugh, who addressed the matter during his national radio broadcast Tuesday.

“It doesn’t sound like a hot mic. It sounds like they intended this to be heard,” Limbaugh said, feeling bewildered by their remarks.

“I never talked politics with these guys but I assumed they were not a bunch of commie SOBs because they were not reluctant at all to have me in their company.”

“It’s just one of those moments folks that made me sad,” he continued. “We’re gonna have all kinds of American institutions taken away from us if these people (Democrats) win. It’s just sad.”

“Just more reasons to get out there and vote and preserve the American way of life,” Limbaugh said as he promoted President Trump as “a man who believes this country is the best with room for improvement.”

“We are up against a bunch of people who do not believe America is good,” he concluded. “They believe America is racist and bad and homophobic. … They think America is the problem in the world. They think America is unjust and immoral.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

