“Strikes and gutters, ups and downs.”

That’s what actor Jeff Bridges says when he played “The Dude” in “The Big Lebowski.”

And in keeping with that iconic character, who takes even the most traumatic events in stride, Bridges used another quote from The Dude to announce that he has cancer.

“As the Dude would say… New S**T has come to light,” Bridges wrote on Twitter. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

As well wishes, Bridges posted another tweet — and, unlike The Dude, got a bit political.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Love, Jeff,” he wrote.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, “which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network,” the Mayo Clinic says on its website. “The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.”

“Lymphoma treatment may involve chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination of these,” Mayo says.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma are the two main subtypes of the cancer. One estimate says there will be more than 77,000 new cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2020, according to the National Cancer Institute, accounting for 4.3% of all new cancer cases.

“The Big Lebowski” is perhaps Bridges’ best-known role, but he’s been in dozens of other well-received films, including “Hell and High Water,” “King Kong,” “Iron Man,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “The Fisher King” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.”

He won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Crazy Heart” and has been nominated for six others: “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” “True Grit,” and “Hell or High Water.”

Bridges is Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998. Bridges first appeared on TV as a boy starring with his father in the series “Sea Hunt” in the 1950s.

His brother is Beau Bridges, also an actor.

Bridges has most recently been working on the drama series “The Old Man,” in which he stars and serves as executive producer. The series, is in production and set to debut on FX and Hulu in 2021, is produced by Touchstone Pictures and FX Productions, which issued a joint statement: “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

