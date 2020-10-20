https://www.dailywire.com/news/officially-jinxed-hillary-reprises-infamous-birthday-post-vibes-for-kamala

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton infamously wished herself a happy birthday back in October of 2016 as the “future president.”

She reprised the widely mocked post on Tuesday to honor Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): “In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President,” Clinton optimistically posted, captioning an image of Harris.

In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President. https://t.co/tTgeqxNqYm pic.twitter.com/DogW8kk641 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020

Similarly, on October 26, 2016, during the last leg of the presidential election, Clinton captioned a photo of herself on her birthday, adding the caption, “Happy birthday to this future president.”

Of course, Clinton went on to lose the election to Donald Trump, a New York real estate mogul and reality television star with zero political experience.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Folks online were quick to notice the similarities.

“I love both the open embrace of communist branding/imagery, and the lack of self awareness about her last ‘birthday’ post making a prediction,” commented Jared A. Chambers.

I love both the open embrace of communist branding/imagery, and the lack of self awareness about her last “birthday” post making a prediction. https://t.co/I2rexUr9JQ — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) October 20, 2020

New York Post reporter Emma-Jo Morris reacted, “Not this again.”

Not this again — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 20, 2020

“Damn she just jinxed Kamala. That’s dirty,” joked another Twitter user.

Damn she just jinxed Kamala. That’s dirty. https://t.co/xbFsRpHKw9 — Quigley (@CarrollQuigley1) October 20, 2020

“Low key officially jinxed it,” echoed Payton Alexander.

low key officially jinxed it https://t.co/wC9FgWEmup — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) October 20, 2020

“Can you believe Hillary put the Birthday jinx on [Kamala Harris]? She took herself out of play Now she’s taking down #BidenHarris2020 Cold-blooded,” said Jim Hanson.

Can you believe Hillary put the Birthday jinx on @KamalaHarris ? She took herself out of play

Now she’s taking down #BidenHarris2020

Cold-blooded https://t.co/W59DQaH7d2 — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) October 20, 2020

For Harris’ part, the VP nominee wished herself a happy birthday and asked others to do the same.

Reply to this tweet to wish Kamala a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/CTPPwg05nu — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2020

The Daily Wire’s Hank Berrien connected Harris’ “egocentrism” to an incident from September:

Harris’ egocentrism was amply displayed in mid-September, when she and California Democratic governor Gavin Newsom created a photo-op to push their climate change agenda. The photo was taken on the property of an Auberry, California, family. The homeowner’s grown children said they had not been allowed to visit their home as it was under an evacuation order and added that Harris and Newsom had not gotten permission to be on their property when they took the photos.

Trampas Patten, the homeowner, ripped Harris and Newsom on Facebook, writing:

For the friends of mine that don’t recognize the fireplace in the background, that is what is left of my parents house! What has me really frustrated right now is the fact that these two politicians used my parents loss for a photo opportunity to push their political agenda! Political party wouldn’t have made a difference in this moment. Decent human beings that have character and class, wouldn’t air someone else’s misfortune on national television! Think about this when you go to the polls in a few weeks to vote. Look at this picture closely, imagine it is what is left of your hard work, hopes, dreams, place of sanctuary. Do you want this kind of leadership, using you and your loss for political gain?! For the record, my parents haven’t even been let back in yet themselves, to sort through what is left of their lives, but these two felt the need to go traipsing around my parents property without permission. I guess those property taxes my parents pay allow politicians to do this! Private property doesn’t exist in California anymore!

