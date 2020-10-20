https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/oj-simpson-jeffrey-toobin

2020 has been a horrible year for many people. However, when the smoke clears and historians try to ignore children wondering why we skipped from 2019 to 2021, they won’t be able to hide the fact that Jeffrey Toobin had the worst year of all of us. 2020 will forever be when the words “Zoom Dick” are linked to Toobin, after he was caught on a Zoom call with colleagues … shall we say, beating the bishop. Cuffing the carrot. Choking the chicken, but there wasn’t an actual chicken anywhere to be found. Basically, he had his lil’ legal analyst out and was visually demonstrating what his usual legal analysis sounds like on CNN. If you catch my drift. Please catch my drift. I don’t want to have to break out the illustrations.

But just when you think it can’t get worse for Toobin, here is OJ Simpson dunking on him.

At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-rated move theater.

This is a family site, and I’ve already pushed the euphemistic boundaries of decency enough as it is. You youngbloods are going to have to google the Pee-wee Herman reference. Come to think of it, you’ll probably have to google who Pee-wee Herman is in the first place. My fellow oldheads are laughing, while also rolling our eyes that a guy who murdered his wife (allegedly) thinks we need to hear him chime in on anything. Though this is at least better than him having an opinion on Carole Baskin. But again, it’s 2020. I’m just rolling with it.

Also, I don’t get how Toobin found himself in this situation anyway. I’ve been on many a video conference call, and the only thing I can think about during it is how much I hate my life.

