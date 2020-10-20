https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/peter-schweizer-bevan-cooney-emails-

When Bevan Cooney — the former “junior” business partner to Hunter Biden and Devon Archer — went to jail in 2019, investigative reporter and New York Times bestselling

author Peter Schweizer thought he’d never gain access to the damning emails Cooney had promised. That all changed three weeks ago when Schweizer was given complete access to Cooney’s gmail account.

Schweizer joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to describe just

some of the business deals revealed within these emails — like Hunter working with an alleged Russian criminal and with Chinese communists to secure their assets, or to secure one-on-one time with his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden. And all of this new information is completely separate from the emails allegedly discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop recently reported by the New York Post.

“So, I want to make this clear. This [Cooney’s emails] has nothing to do with what’s on the laptop … It didn’t come from [Rudy] Giuliani. It didn’t come from anybody else, right?” Glenn asked Schweizer.

“That’s absolutely correct,” Schweizer confirmed.

He briefly explained how Cooney, a former Los Angeles nightclub owner,

is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in a fraudulent business bond scheme with Biden and Archer. From prison, Cooney gave Schweizer written permission to access his Gmail account.

“This is really important,” he noted. “We’re not looking at printouts. Not looking at PDFs. We’re actually in his Gmail accounts themselves, sifting through these emails. And there’s a shocking amount of information about deals involving China, involving Russia, involving all sorts of things they were trying to pull off.”

