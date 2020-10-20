https://www.dailywire.com/news/photo-emerges-of-democrat-joe-biden-meeting-with-sons-foreign-business-associate-from-kazakhstan-reports

A photo emerged on Tuesday of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden meeting with one of his son’s foreign business associates which further damages the former vice president’s claim that he never spoke to his son about his son’s overseas business dealings.

“The photo, first published last year at an anti-corruption website called the Kazhakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery (KIAR), purports to show Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, together with Kazakhstan’s former prime minister, Karim Massimov, at far right,” Breitbart News reported. “At far left, the photo shows Kenes Rakishev, described as ‘a relative and junior partner of [oligarch] Timur Kulibayev.’”

“Kenes (Kenges) Rakishev is a prominent investor and entrepreneur regarded as one of the most influential businessmen in Kazakhstan,” Rakishev’s personal website states. “According to Forbes, Kenes Rakishev is among the 50 most influential people in Kazakhstan.”

The Daily Mail reported late last week that in addition to doing business in China, Ukraine, and Russia, Hunter Biden also was doing business in Kazakhstan, which is described as “cash-soaked but highly corrupt.”

The Daily Mail reported:

The Mail can reveal that between 2012 and 2014, Hunter worked as a sort of go-between for Kenes Rakishev, a self-styled ‘international businessman, investor and entrepreneur’ with close family connections to the kleptocratic regime of his homeland’s despotic former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. Emails passed to this newspaper via anti-corruption campaigners from the Central Asian country reveal that Biden Jr held extensive meetings with Rakishev, who was looking to invest a portion of his personal fortune in New York and Washington DC. He also travelled to the Kazakh capital of Astana to hold business discussions. Hunter Biden then attempted to persuade Rakishev to buy into a Nevadan mining company, brokering a series of meetings with the firm, before convincing him to invest a cool million dollars with Alexandra Forbes Kerry, the film-maker daughter of Democrat Senator and former Presidential candidate John Kerry. Rakishev, who wrote messages in broken English, appears to have become intimate with the Vice President’s son, calling Hunter ‘my brother!’ and ‘my brother from another mother!’. They shared gossip about their family holidays and dined together at luxury restaurants in New York and Washington DC (‘I’m on vacation with family [at] Lake Michigan . . . trying to spend some much needed time with my wife and daughters. It’s my 20th anniversary of marriage tomorrow,’ Hunter told Rakishev in July 2013).

The Daily Mail also noted the existence of the alleged photograph showing Joe Biden with Kenes Rakishev, but said that the photo was “unverified.”

A Senate report into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings stated that Hunter Biden’s business partner, convicted fraudster Devon Archer, “received $142,300 from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan, purportedly for a car, the same day Vice President Joe Biden appeared with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arsemy Yasenyuk and addressed Ukrainian legislators in Kyiv regarding Russia’s actions in Crimea.”

BIDEN: “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” PHOTO:https://t.co/R02JhK61GM via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 20, 2020

All of this comes after the New York Post published explosive reports last week that appeared to show that Joe Biden met with an executive from Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company where his son served on the board. This raises questions about Joe Biden’s honesty as he has previously claimed that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

