A majority of likely voters believe Joe Biden when vice president had a conflict of interest in his oversight of Ukrainian corruption, considering his son was on the payroll of a Ukrainian energy conglomerate being investigated for corruption in that country, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen

When asked, 53% of likely voters agreed with the proposition that Biden’s oversight posed such a conflict. Twenty-six percent found no moral issues with that arrangement, while 21% were uncertain.

Joe Biden has for years faced questions about his son Hunter Biden’s tenure on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, which has long been shadowed by corruption allegations. The New York Post last week, for instance, broke what appeared to be emails indicating that Hunter had introduced a Burisma adviser to his father when Biden was still vice president.

The Democratic presidential nominee has repeatedly denied any knowledge of his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

The survey of 1,265 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Oct. 15-17, 2020.

