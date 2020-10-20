https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/powerful-video-interview-left-democrats-bidens-base-antifa-terrorists/

Joe Biden’s base of supporters call for the end of America through a bloody revolution.

These people believe America, the greatest nation and most successful nation in history, is a failed, racist state.

They want revolution to build up a better, godless nation based on Socialism.

This is a video from Choose Freedom is a compilation with street activists. This is the ‘Antifa Idea’ Joe Biden was talking about in the first debate.

Via Rebel Pundit:

[embedded content]

