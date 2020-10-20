https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-absolutely-savages-reporter-joe-biden-criminal-criminal-not-reporting-video/

President Trump absolutely savaged a lefty reporter on Monday as he was boarding Air Force One in Phoenix en route to his Tucson rally.

The President on Monday took Marine One from Prescott, Arizona to Phoenix International Airport to board Air Force One for his second rally of the day in Tucson.

Trump decided to answer a few questions from reporters before he boarded and he didn’t hold back.

A reporter asked President Trump about his “strategy” to call Joe Biden a criminal.

President Trump unleashed on crooked Joe Biden and the reporter.

“Joe Biden is a criminal and he’s been a criminal a for long time and you’re a criminal for not reporting it,” President Trump said pointing at the reporter.

WATCH:

This is what they call a mic drop. pic.twitter.com/xTgy8NQiin — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 19, 2020

The New York Post last week started releasing emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that revealed a massive pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is referred to as “the big guy” who was receiving a cut of the pie from Hunter Biden’s grift and influence peddling.

According to Hunter Biden’s emails and private text messages to his daughter Naomi, Joe Biden was a ruthless “Don” who took between 10% and 50% of what Hunter made in his shady foreign business dealings selling out Joe Biden’s public office.

Joe Biden made millions of dollars from the communist Chinese, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and other countries selling access to the Obama Admin yet the media is either completely ignoring the story or calling it a Russian disinformation campaign.

