President Trump on Tuesday sat down with Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” for an interview. We’ve already seen him debate both Chris Matthews and Savannah Guthrie, so now we’re wondering what went down between Trump and Stahl. The president is suggesting on Twitter that he might release the interview before it airs on CBS so that people can compare it to recent interviews of “Sleepy Joe Biden” and get a glimpse of what a fake and biased interview is all about.

We’re guessing he’s bluffing, but we’ll see. There’s no question he’s not getting the questions that Joe Biden’s getting, seeing as the most anyone can think to ask him is what flavor milkshake he ordered.

