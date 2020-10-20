https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/president-trump-suggests-he-might-post-his-60-minutes-interview-before-it-airs-to-give-a-glimpse-of-what-a-biased-interview-is-all-about/

President Trump on Tuesday sat down with Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” for an interview. We’ve already seen him debate both Chris Matthews and Savannah Guthrie, so now we’re wondering what went down between Trump and Stahl. The president is suggesting on Twitter that he might release the interview before it airs on CBS so that people can compare it to recent interviews of “Sleepy Joe Biden” and get a glimpse of what a fake and biased interview is all about.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Do it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 20, 2020

DO IT!!! — gardenofthegods on Parler #BackTheBlue (@gardenofthegods) October 20, 2020

DO IT! — LORI HENDRY (@Lrihendry) October 20, 2020

You should definitely do that 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I’ll quote tweet it for you lol smh — Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) October 20, 2020

Do it! Let the people see the truth! — Not-So-Silent Majority Suzschexy (@cieloandar) October 20, 2020

Very good idea! — Maria Venera 🇮🇹 (@mariavenera2) October 20, 2020

Do it… fuck em. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 20, 2020

OMG! This is perfect! — Chris Lindley (@chris10lindley) October 20, 2020

Well played, my friend. Well played. — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 20, 2020

Do it! Expose them all… The press will never be able to recover any shred of credibility they had.. — Cali Girl🌻To🌻Okie (@GooseGanderMom) October 20, 2020

AWESOME! — Devin Akin (@DevinAkin) October 20, 2020

But, Mr. President! What is your favorite flavor?! And toppings? Tell us about the toppings! — DuncanDowntown™️ (@DuncanDowntown) October 20, 2020

Excellent idea. I would not have watched 60 minutes. The MSM is 100% in the tank for criminal and collaborator @JoeBiden and never is fair in its questioning or editing of interviews with our @POTUS! — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) October 20, 2020

Should be doing this all the time — Scott Carruthers (@scottcarrtorbay) October 20, 2020

We’re guessing he’s bluffing, but we’ll see. There’s no question he’s not getting the questions that Joe Biden’s getting, seeing as the most anyone can think to ask him is what flavor milkshake he ordered.

