Project Veritas has dropped another explosive video, this time featuring a Google Ad manager admitting to various ways they could potentially interfere with a free and fair election.

Google Marketing technical account manager Adriano Amaduzzi was caught on camera saying that the big tech giant could meddle “censor out news from your search engine” … “or actually stopping right-wing parties from advertising.”

“You can offer free credits, free advertising credits, to Democratic parties for advertising,” said Amaduzzi.

Amaduzzi also acknowledged that Google’s Trust and Safety staffers are “extreme left” and could get involved in the election.

“Yeah, by stopping Presi–, or actually stopping right-wing parties from advertising,” Amaduzzi said.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a statement that Amaduzzi’s statements are consistent with censorship conservatives have faced in the lead up to the election.

“Recently we’ve seen censorship of free thought and stories from the Big Tech giants. Many believe this kind of editorial suppression will affect the upcoming election,” O’Keefe said. “But it seems the biggest tech giant of them all– Google- may have other ways to impact the election–this time coming from their ad sales division overseas.”

Amaduzzi also admitted to ignoring requests from pro-Brexit ads.

“Funny enough about Brexit, I had a guy, linked to, me, for no reason –, I don’t know why, contacted me from LinkedIn and say: ‘Hi I’m head of digital infrastructure of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, we would like to do advertising with Google, could you help me with that?’ I was like—I didn’t answer,” Amaduzzi said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @Google Ad Exec on possible 2020 Election Interference “Trust & Safety is extremely left” “STOPPING right-wing parties from advertising…or REDUCING exposure” “Offer FREE advertising credits to Democratic Parties” “CENSOR out news from your search”#ExposeGoogle pic.twitter.com/Sj6U9spAtW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 20, 2020

