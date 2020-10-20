https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-project-veritas-exposes-google-manager-admitting-to-election-influence

On Monday, Project Veritas released a new video that exposes the hidden political agenda of Google’s top managers and shows how Google manipulated algorithms to skew conservative content negatively.

In the video, Google’s Cloud Technical Program Manager Ritesh Lakhar said that it is intentional that the Google search results that show scathingly negative content regarding Donald Trump and entirely positive content about Joe Biden.

Lakhar said that the content was “skewed by the owners and drivers of the algorithm.”

“Like so, if I say, ‘Hey Google, here’s another two billion dollars, feed this data set of whenever Joe Biden is searched, you’ll get these results.'”

Lakhar said “If Trump wins, there will be riots. And if they left wins, they will be ecstatic.” He told Project Veritas journalists that “I disagree with the corporations playing God and taking away freedom of speech on both sides, basically.”

In describing the intention of those who built the algorithm that filters search results along partisan lines, Lakhar said:

“So, I’m like, you’re like playing selective God. Like, if it was fraud it doesn’t matter, but for Trump or Melania Trump, it matters. And on the other side, Trump says something, misinformation, you’re gonna delete that because it’s illegal under whatever pretext. And if a Democratic leader says that, then you’re gonna leave it like that. So I’m like, okay, you’re not following one way or the other. You are just plain and simple trying to play God.”

Lakhar explained what it was like at Google after Trump won the presidency in 2016. “When Trump won the first time, people were crying in the corridors of Google. There were protests, there were marches. There were like I guess, group therapy sessions for employees, organized by HR.”

Anyone who was on the Democrat side during the last election will remember the horror that befell leftists, liberals, and Democrats in the wake of Hillary’s lost. People called out of work, the first Women’s March was planned with the intention of “opposing Trump,” and the concept of “resisting” anything the newly minted president did or said was made.

With regard to his own feelings on his work, he said “I can’t keep doing this. Go and teach Chinese people how to do American jobs and come back and get surveilled on the way.” He was working for Google and FitBit at the time.

“So I guess that’s one of the reasons I feel suffocated at Google,” he said.

Project Veritas reported that Lakhar said “Because on one side, you have this professional or unprofessional attitude and on the other side, you have this ultra-leftist attitude, and your entire existence is questioned.”

The video reveals what so many have previously surmised, that big tech companies, like Google and social media platforms, are intentionally endeavouring to influence specifically the American presidential election though manipulating algorithms and being purposefully opaque about how they are doing that and with what motivations.

