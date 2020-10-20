https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/psych-prof-wants-trump-locked-announces-love-drudge/

A psychology professor who famously ranted that President Trump is unqualified for the presidency and should be locked up now is proclaiming her love for the Drudge Report.

Someone called my attention to Drudge Report (which had my interview at the top for a full day about a week ago), and THIS is an excellent example of psychological limit setting!!https://t.co/ttGrZ9pIiQ — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) October 18, 2020

“Someone called my attention to Drudge Report (which had my interview at the top for a full day about a week ago), and THIS is an excellent example of psychological limit setting!!” she wrote on Twitter.

Matt Drudge’s highly influential headline aggregator came to fame during the Clinton administration when he broke the Monica Lewinsky story after it had been supressed by an establishment media outlet. His site boosted Donald Trump in the 2016 election, but he now has many critics on the right who observe a striking antagonism toward the president.

Lee wrote, “Here are the current headlines: TRUMP VOWS TO ‘LOCK UP THE BIDENS’ USA HIGHEST COVID CASES SINCE JULY ANOTHER FLORIDA SURGE.”

She said there is “clear grounding reality, without obscuring through rules, protocols, and wishful pretenses to ‘normalcy’ (dangerous personalities exploit these). The statements are clear, concise, and commensurate to the actual situation, no matter how bad.”

She said this “is healing to a public that is constantly gaslit and confused, as well as sets a firm boundary against Donald Trump’s aggression, especially against the truth. If all media did this, we would be cured!”

Lee, who teaches at Yale, recently said of Trump, Salon reported, that “from his behavior alone, he meets criteria for a locked psychiatric facility.”

“Past violence often leads to future violence, and we now have a person who has committed mass killings, recklessly endangering life, if not engaging in negligent homicide,” she said.

Salon pointed out that Lee was assuming that the 200,000 U.S. deaths attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus were because of “Trump’s negligence.”

Noting the president took off his mask while standing alone on the White House balcony after his return from treatment at Walter Reed hospital, she said it “would not be an exaggeration” to say that Trump “delights in putting people in danger.”

“Sociopathy is dangerous, in part because out of envy of other human beings for having human characteristics, it actively desires people to suffer and die,” she said.

Lee is the editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”

She also is president of the World Mental Health Coalition, which features “100 mental health experts” who contend Trump shouldn’t be president.

They claim he is “dangerous and unfit.”

The health professionals insist their comments are not an actual diagnosis of a person, since medical association ethical codes discourage doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met in person.

In fact, the American Psychological Association maintains the “Goldwater Rule,” which was a result of an attempt by mental health practitioners to disparage Barry Goldwater’s mental health during the 1964 presidential campaign.

The rule states: “On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement.”

Authoritarian regimes such as the Soviet Union fine-tuned the political weaponization of psychiatry, confining many dissidents of sound mind to insane asylums for “involuntary evaluations” because of their political opposition.

Lee said she is not bound to such ethical standards.

And she expanded her attack to include those who support the president.

“What people need to understand about many of his followers is that in their need for a parental figure who will take care of them, his position alone justifies whatever he does, and any exposure of his fraudulence and criminality will be experienced as an existential threat to them, which is why it only activates defensive denial, disavowal and protection of their ‘protector,'” she said.

“Violence, paranoia and delusions are also particularly contagious, and so having someone with these symptoms in an influential position is almost a setup for propagation of these traits — what I have been calling ‘shared psychosis’ but which others have also called ‘folie à millions,’ or madness by the millions. This contagion of symptoms dissipates when exposure to the primary person is reduced. We already saw this happen when he was temporarily unable to hold rallies at the onset of the pandemic.”

WND reported Lee said Trump supporters are like “child soldiers” who easily could turn into “armed troops in the streets” if the president doesn’t win re-election.

She previously urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold of the president.

But Lee has failed to provide a similar analysis of Joe Biden. Summit News reported Norwegian psychiatrist Fred Heggen assessed that Biden is suffering from dementia.

Heggen, the medical director at an Oslo clinic, said at the time: “Of course I may still judge him wrongly, but in my eyes he appears as a person who is already very affected by dementia.”

