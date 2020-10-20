https://noqreport.com/2020/10/20/rand-paul-points-out-inconvenient-facts-about-the-face-mask-narrative/

Freedom has taken on a new meaning in 2020 as millions of Americans face a different type of challenge from various levels of government. Local, city, county, and state governments, particularly those represented by Democrats, have become increasingly draconian with their face mask mandates. Meanwhile, many national Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, have called for federal face mask mandates.

This is all supposed to be about stopping COVID-19. Never mind that we were sold in the beginning on the idea of “slowing the spread” or that health professionals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, lambasted the notion of people wearing face masks whenever we’re in public. Today, face masks have become the rallying cry for many Democrats as well as being used as condemnation against those who don’t want to wear them. One such person is President Trump who contracted COVID-19 around the beginning of the month. But as Senator Rand Paul noted, there are reasons to be skeptical about those scolding the President over his predilection to go without a face mask.

To the scolds blaming ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ infection on not wearing mask: the only published randomized clinical study of cloth masks shows 97% penetration of particles & higher infection rate than control. But never mind, it’s all about submission… https://t.co/tONCm8swFw — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 19, 2020

The study referenced by Paul is one that has not received very much coverage from mainstream media. The reason is obvious. The information in it goes starkly against the leftist talking points about ubiquitous face mask usage by all Americans at all times. As Paul and the study point out, face masks showed no significant effect on COVID-19’s spread. In fact, those wearing face masks had a higher rate of infection.

According to the BMJ Journals study:

Results: The rates of all infection outcomes were highest in the cloth mask arm, with the rate of ILI statistically significantly higher in the cloth mask arm (relative risk (RR)=13.00, 95% CI 1.69 to 100.07) compared with the medical mask arm. Cloth masks also had significantly higher rates of ILI compared with the control arm. An analysis by mask use showed ILI (RR=6.64, 95% CI 1.45 to 28.65) and laboratory-confirmed virus (RR=1.72, 95% CI 1.01 to 2.94) were significantly higher in the cloth masks group compared with the medical masks group. Penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97% and medical masks 44%.

Conclusions: This study is the first RCT of cloth masks, and the results caution against the use of cloth masks. This is an important finding to inform occupational health and safety. Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection. Further research is needed to inform the widespread use of cloth masks globally. However, as a precautionary measure, cloth masks should not be recommended for HCWs, particularly in high-risk situations, and guidelines need to be updated.

Science does not back the push for cloth face masks to be used. It’s conspicuous that a credible study showing infection rates increased for those wearing cloth face masks is being suppressed. Thank you, Senator Paul, for bringing this to light.

