Rapper and businessman 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Donald Trump in a Monday Instagram post, saying it’s because of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan.

The rapper—born Curtis Jackson III in Queens—condemned Biden’s tax plan, which would raise tax rates on corporations and individuals who make more than $400,000 per year.

“WHAT THE [expletive]!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, [expletive] NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” Jackson continued, “62% are you out of ya [expletive] mind.” He also posted the same picture and caption on Twitter.

The rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62 percent tax rate increase under the former vice president’s plan, some experts have said. New Jersey and California residents who make $400,000 per year could have a more than 60 percent tax rate, while New York state residents could face a 58 percent rate.

It’s unclear from the post if Jackson will himself vote for the president.

Several minutes later, he posted a picture of himself with the caption: “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

According to Forbes magazine, Jackson’s net worth was approximately $110 million as of February 2020.

Jackson’s posts on Monday night comes at odds with what he has previously stated about Trump, whose presidency he called an “accident.” He said in a Hot 97 interview in 2017: “I don’t think anything has divided people as fast as [Trump].”

Meanwhile, Biden came under fire from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after he repeatedly said he would repeal the president’s middle-class tax cuts.

“Number one, we have the greatest income inequity in the history of the United States of America since 1902, and the fact of the matter is, there is plenty, plenty of money to go around,” Biden said. “The first thing I would do as president is eliminate the president’s tax cut.”

During this month’s vice-presidential debate, Pence needled his counterpart, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), on their tax plans. “America, you just heard Senator [Kamala] Harris tell you—on day one—Joe Biden is going to raise your taxes,” Pence said. Harris (D-Calif.), meanwhile, said that Biden’s plan is to tax Americans who make more than $400,000.

Jackson’s comment comes after “Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley went on Twitter to declare her support for President Trump’s reelection.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” she wrote. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

