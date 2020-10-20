https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/release-the-gretchen-gov-whitmer-accidentally-admits-lockdowns-are-political-theatre-with-threat-for-michigan-to-vote-for-biden/

This bit from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer telling her constituents to vote for Biden if they want to go back to church sounds an awful lot like a threat to this editor.

Or at the very least, a bribe.

Thanks for admitting the lockdowns are all political theater for leftists demanding more power via “submit or else” tactics. “Governor Gretchen Whitmer: If You’re Tired of Masks And Wish You Could Go Back to Church, Vote for Biden” https://t.co/xY50xQgpBX — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 20, 2020

Gretchen really is just awful.

From RedState:

Whitmer told host Chuck Todd that lockdowns and COVID restrictions can end if Americans just vote for Joe Biden. The governor, who has become one of the faces of hypocritical lockdowns for the Left over the last few months, insinuated that Trump doesn’t care that 220,000 people have died so far from COVID and that 8 million positive COVID tests have been logged so far. Notice that I didn’t say “cases.” There’s no indication that just because we’ve administered 8 million tests that 8 million individual people were tested, or that even a fraction of those people were ever even symptomatic. BUT I DIGRESS. She also insinuated that the real victims of the lockdowns are the heroes who are staying closed and staying home indefinitely and that Trump and anyone who wants to get back to living their American lives are, in fact, inciting violence.

She’ll get you my pretty, and your little freedom too!

Gretchen Whitmer cannot be condemned strongly enough. The fact that she was “trying to save lives” doesn’t excuse ignoring the Constitution and violating basic human rights. — Curt (Libertarian) (@checkmatestate) October 18, 2020

There’s a reason her handiwork was overturned.

This is a straight out threat.. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘If you’re tired of lockdowns … wearing masks, or you wish you were in church this morning,’ then vote for Joe Biden https://t.co/xnVKQNctUm — Renee (@rmw1881) October 20, 2020

Shorter: “I will continue to be a petty tyrant and keep Michigan shut down if you don’t vote for creepy Joe.” — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 20, 2020

He said he would do a national mask mandate. They think we are stupid. — Rebekah (@winkgnz) October 20, 2020

They think their base is stupid.

And they’re not wrong.

I’m confused….what will Joe do to stop masks when he’s openly declared we all WILL wear masks after he’s elected??? — USAF SP Vet 🇺🇸👽👌✝️✡️🇮🇱 (@kennymac1964) October 20, 2020

She really doesn’t know when to shut up. — Area Man (@Kloss1) October 20, 2020

The beatings will continue until morale improves — Charles (@BuilderCharles) October 20, 2020

Pretty much.

No.. she’s an awful human. — Renee (@rmw1881) October 20, 2020

At least they’re not lying to us anymore? — 3-5SecondRespector (@jdubrocketshirt) October 20, 2020

But it was always about saving lives, ya’ know.

***

