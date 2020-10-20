https://hannity.com/media-room/report-new-york-new-jersey-could-face-a-58-tax-hike-if-joe-biden-wins-the-presidency/

A report from the New York Post is shedding more light on Joe Biden’s progressive tax plan; claiming some residents in deep-blue states could witness a 58% tax hike under his current proposals.

“High earners in New York and New Jersey could see federal and state tax rates of more than 58 percent under former Vice President Joe Biden’s tax proposals, according to an analysis of the plan,” reports the NY Post. “While Biden would slice taxes for Americans earning under $400,000, those making more than that would face double-digit increases, the Washington, DC-based Tax Foundation found.”

“The Empire State could see a 58.2 percent increase, while New Jersey’s would rise to slightly more than 60 percent and California would hit 62 percent, according to an analysis by Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation,” adds the newspaper.

The report comes exactly two weeks before millions of Americans head to polling stations across the country.

Latest surveys show Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck in the key battleground states that will decide the general election.

Read the full report in the New York Post.

