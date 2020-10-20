https://hannity.com/media-room/report-source-on-hunter-biden-email-claims-the-big-guy-is-a-reference-to-joe-biden/
AIR BIDEN? Secret Service Reportedly Provided Security for Hunter Biden on 400+ Trips
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20
An explosive report from JustTheNews.com is shedding new light on Hunter Biden’s dealings during the eight years of the Obama administration; showing the Vice President’s son was provided a Secret Service security detail on hundreds of flights.
“Hunter Biden has already made headlines with his pursuit of global business, raising questions about conflicts of interests by landing lucrative deals in Ukraine and China while his father Joe was vice president,” reports JustTheNews.com. “And now it’s his proclivity for globetrotting travel that is garnering attention.”
“The son of the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee in waiting used Secret Service protection on at least 411 international and domestic trips during the Obama years, according to records released this month under the Freedom of Information Act to the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch,” adds the website.
“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least 5 trips to China, will raise additional questions,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said after releasing the records.
FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Says He’s ‘Never Spoken to His Son About His Business Dealings’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.14.20
Recently released emails from Hunter Biden’s private laptop is raising new questions over his foreign business dealings and whether he involved his father in any potential deals overseas; forcing the former Vice President to face new questions just weeks before Election Day.
“Have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” asked one reporter in recent months.
“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” fired-back Joe Biden.
WATCH Joe Biden look America directly in the face & lie about using the office of the Vice President to enrich his family.
We have the hard proof in black and white now. Biden sold out his country for foreign cash and lied about it
A bombshell report published by the New York Post reveals new emails showing how Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian businessman to his father while serving as Vice President of the United States.
“Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company,” reports the NY Post.
“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail reads.
“Less than eight months after Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his dad, the then-vice president admittedly pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev,” adds the Post.
