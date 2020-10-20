https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/robert-downey-jr-mark-ruffalo-defend-fellow-actor-chris-pratt-who-has-been-target?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

People including actors Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo have defended fellow thespian Chris Pratt amid criticism of the star who played leading roles in the blockbuster film franchises Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy.

In responding to a recent Twitter post that included the photos of Pratt and three other actors along with the caption, “One has to go,” some people reportedly criticized Pratt for allegedly supporting President Trump and for other issues.

Pratt reportedly did not attend a fundraiser for Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden that a number of “Avengers” actors attended.

“What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,” Downey wrote in an Instagram post. “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…” the actor who portrays the super hero Iron Man wrote.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also offered his own public support, saying that Pratt, “is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” Ruffalo tweeted. “He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Pratt has not publicly said who he will vote for during a 2020 election. In 2019, he pushed back against the idea that he belonged to a church that was anti-LGBTQ.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth,” Pratt reportedly wrote in an Instagram story.

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt also reportedly wrote. “Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every stop of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

