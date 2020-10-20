https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rockland-new-york-officials-will-begin-patrolling-streets-handing-fines-15000-violating-covid-regulations/

Rockland County announced this week that local officials will begin patrolling streets and handing out fines to individuals up to $15,000 for violating coronavirus regulations.

News 12 reported:

Ramapo town employees are joining forces with the state to crack down on non-compliance of COVID-19 safety guidelines in Rockland County, especially in the designated red zone areas.

Beginning today, members of the new task force will begin patrolling Rockland’s red zone areas. Six employees have gone through training to become part of a COVID-19 enforcement task force and have the ability to hand out fines of up to $15,000.

According to Ramapo town officials, the employees are from code enforcement and parking enforcement, with at least one person fluent in Yiddish.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andrw Cuomo launched enforcement zones, or red zones that included portions of Ramapo. The Village of Spring Valley, located within Ramapo, saw one of the biggest spikes in the state.

As a result, strict regulations were issued, schools were closed, and religious gatherings limited to just 10 people. All have been designed to stop the spread of the virus. But, non-compliance has been a problem.

News 12 cameras also captured multiple schools in red zone areas open last week, and have received pictures from viewers showing children on buses in Spring Valley.