Roy Cooper private convo with Biden… Posted by Kane | Oct 20, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/well-get-cal-cunningham-across-the-line/Posted by Kane on October 20, 2020 12:06 am NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE Governor Roy Cooper tells Biden — ‘We’ll get Cal Cunningham across the line’ 8 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted The Dems openly embrace their liars, cheats and perverts. Vote Up200Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 4:49 am Joe Biden will go down in the history books as a traitor. He sold out the country for money and status. A greedy family with the entitlement attitude coupled to no morales or love of country. Traitors. The Biden name should have the mark of shame forevermore. It’s the only thing he accomplished in forty-seven years of graft. Vote Up50Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 7:29 am Thinking it’s going to be more than just Joe. Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 8:05 am DemocRATS are the moral vermin of America. Vote Up40Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 7:30 am Don’t forget Evil Roy Cooper Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 7:56 am muskratlove Pooper-scooper is a paid zoro$ puppet. Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 8:03 am James G. Kelly Cunningham spent a week in his wifes bed screwing a bimbo. He is a soros backed leftist who is flooding the airwaves of NC with lies and half truths. The republican Tillis is no prize but far better than this leftist creep. Vote Up10Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 7:58 am muskratlove Look on firstinfreedomdaily.com Sleezy Cal not getting endorsed by 2 main NC papers Vote Up00Vote Down Reply October 20, 2020 8:04 am Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
8
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest oldest most voted
The Dems openly embrace their liars, cheats and perverts.
Vote Up200Vote Down
October 20, 2020 4:49 am
Joe Biden will go down in the history books as a traitor. He sold out the country for money and status. A greedy family with the entitlement attitude coupled to no morales or love of country. Traitors. The Biden name should have the mark of shame forevermore. It’s the only thing he accomplished in forty-seven years of graft.
Vote Up50Vote Down
October 20, 2020 7:29 am
Thinking it’s going to be more than just Joe.
Vote Up00Vote Down
October 20, 2020 8:05 am
DemocRATS are the moral vermin of America.
Vote Up40Vote Down
October 20, 2020 7:30 am
Don’t forget Evil Roy Cooper
Vote Up10Vote Down
October 20, 2020 7:56 am
muskratlove
Pooper-scooper is a paid zoro$ puppet.
Vote Up00Vote Down
October 20, 2020 8:03 am
James G. Kelly
Cunningham spent a week in his wifes bed screwing a bimbo. He is a soros backed leftist who is flooding the airwaves of NC with lies and half truths. The republican Tillis is no prize but far better than this leftist creep.
Vote Up10Vote Down
October 20, 2020 7:58 am
muskratlove
Look on firstinfreedomdaily.com Sleezy Cal not getting endorsed by 2 main NC papers
Vote Up00Vote Down
October 20, 2020 8:04 am