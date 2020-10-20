https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/well-get-cal-cunningham-across-the-line/

Governor Roy Cooper tells Biden — ‘We’ll get Cal Cunningham across the line’

MyBoyJack

The Dems openly embrace their liars, cheats and perverts.

October 20, 2020 4:49 am

Dan066

Joe Biden will go down in the history books as a traitor. He sold out the country for money and status. A greedy family with the entitlement attitude coupled to no morales or love of country. Traitors. The Biden name should have the mark of shame forevermore. It’s the only thing he accomplished in forty-seven years of graft.

October 20, 2020 7:29 am

CR

Thinking it’s going to be more than just Joe.

October 20, 2020 8:05 am

Paolo

DemocRATS are the moral vermin of America.

October 20, 2020 7:30 am

Texasjack

Don’t forget Evil Roy Cooper

October 20, 2020 7:56 am

muskratlove

Pooper-scooper is a paid zoro$ puppet.

October 20, 2020 8:03 am

James G. Kelly

Cunningham spent a week in his wifes bed screwing a bimbo. He is a soros backed leftist who is flooding the airwaves of NC with lies and half truths. The republican Tillis is no prize but far better than this leftist creep.

October 20, 2020 7:58 am

muskratlove

Look on firstinfreedomdaily.com Sleezy Cal not getting endorsed by 2 main NC papers

October 20, 2020 8:04 am

