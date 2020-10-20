https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/521983-schumer-says-he-had-serious-talk-with-feinstein-declines-to-comment-on

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerTrump to lift Sudan terror sponsor designation Ocasio-Cortez, progressives call on Senate not to confirm lobbyists or executives to future administration posts The 2016 and 2020 Senate votes are about the same thing: constitutionalist judges MORE (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that he had a “serious” conversation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Goldman Sachs – Tipping point week for Trump, Biden, Congress, voters This week: Clock ticks on chance for coronavirus deal Biden and Schumer face battles with left if Democrats win big MORE (D-Calif.) amid progressive backlash over her handling of last week’s Supreme Court hearings, but declined to address her future role on the Judiciary Committee.

Schumer, speaking to reporters during a press conference, declined to say if he would make changes to the Judiciary Committee or to disclose how his conversation with Feinsten went.

“I had a long and serious talk with Sen. Feinstein. That’s all I’m going to say,” Schumer told reporters.

Asked if he could discuss the conversation, he added: “Nope.”

Schumer’s decision to sidestep questions about Feinstein’s future comes after the California Democrat, 87, sparked calls for her caucus to replace her as the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee over her handling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSenate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election Overnight Defense: Supreme Court to hear case on diversion of Pentagon funds to border wall | Biden campaign cutting retired general from ad after objection | Trump’s arms control talks with Russia hit wall MORE‘s Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Feinstein sparked fierce backlash from some progressive groups when she thanked Graham for how he ran the hearings and was spotted hugging him after Thursday’s hearing wrapped.

Feinstein, earlier on Thursday, had also criticized Republicans for deciding to move forward with Barrett’s nomination. She also released a statement on Friday defending how Democrats handled the hearing.

But Feinstein has long been a target of progressive frustration because she’s expressed opposition to nixing the legislative filibuster, a procedural hurdle that activists and a growing number of lawmakers warn could be a buzzsaw for major Democratic priorities next year.

Feinstein on Tuesday declined to discuss her conversation with Schumer. Feinstein, as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, would be in line to chair the panel if Democrats win the majority in November.

Democratic aides and senators acknowledge that while there is some “frustration” with Feinstein’s style, it appears unlikely that the caucus would move to block her from becoming Judiciary Committee chairwoman next year. Feinstein would be the first woman to chair the powerful panel.

Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph Leahy Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing Key moments from Barrett’s marathon question-and-answer session Amy Coney Barrett hearing reveals Senate’s misplaced priorities MORE (D-Vt.), who technically outranks Feinstein, is expected to take over the Appropriations gavel. Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Goldman Sachs – Tipping point week for Trump, Biden, Congress, voters Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Progressive group: Feinstein must step down as top Democrat on Judiciary panel MORE (D-Ill.), who would be next in line, said on Tuesday that he wants to be majority whip, effectively taking himself out of the running.

Other committee members defended Feinstein on Tuesday.

“I think Sen. Feinstein has a long record of fighting for gender equality and reproductive rights and has led the minority on the committee well. And I look forward to continuing to serve with her,” said Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsPush to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Sunday shows – Trump Michigan rally grabs the spotlight Democratic Delaware senator says he is open to expanding the Supreme Court MORE (D-Del.).

Asked about calls for her to step down or be replaced as the top Democrat, Coons added: “I don’t think that’s for me to say.”

