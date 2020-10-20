https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/scott-baio-calls-out-ron-howard-for-politicizing-happy-days/

Actor and director Ron Howard is hosting a “Happy Days” reunion show of some sort on October 25 to raise money for Dems in the must-win state of Wisconsin:

The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win swing state. So, I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25. Chip in any amount to attend – https://t.co/otVhvvojQZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 19, 2020

Wow, it’s really weird how these Hollywood people all of a sudden decided they don’t like Donald Trump:

The Fonz himself is in:

And other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio are donating:

Of note, we’ve heard Dems — for years now — say “Make America Great Again” is racist because there was really nothing great about the 50s and 60s, but Dems are fine with exploiting it for their own gain?

I loved #HappyDays – in fact, one of my favorite shows growing up. This… not so much. https://t.co/NWtZGTLopS — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) October 20, 2020

Scott Baio, who played Chachi on the show, called out Howard for politicizing “Americana to promote an anti-American socialist”:

What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful https://t.co/v1uB2vK5sj — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

Hollywood lib John Stamos then jumped in and asked to play Chachi instead of the pro-Trump Baio:

Can I play Chachi? https://t.co/qAa8fIzg4Z — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 20, 2020

Stay in your lane, Uncle Jesse, and be there for your work-wife when she gets out of prison:

Shouldn’t you be taking care of Aunt Becky? 🤔 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

***

