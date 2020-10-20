https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/scott-baio-calls-out-ron-howard-for-politicizing-happy-days/

Actor and director Ron Howard is hosting a “Happy Days” reunion show of some sort on October 25 to raise money for Dems in the must-win state of Wisconsin:

Wow, it’s really weird how these Hollywood people all of a sudden decided they don’t like Donald Trump:

The Fonz himself is in:

And other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio are donating:

Of note, we’ve heard Dems  — for years now — say “Make America Great Again” is racist because there was really nothing great about the 50s and 60s, but Dems are fine with exploiting it for their own gain?

Scott Baio, who played Chachi on the show, called out Howard for politicizing “Americana to promote an anti-American socialist”:

Hollywood lib John Stamos then jumped in and asked to play Chachi instead of the pro-Trump Baio:

Stay in your lane, Uncle Jesse, and be there for your work-wife when she gets out of prison:

