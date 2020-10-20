https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/scott-presler-for-the-win-even-msnbc-admits-pennsylvania-aint-lookin-so-hot-for-sleepy-joe-and-the-democrats-watch/

How painful do you think this was for MSNBC to report? Do you think they needed smelling salts or something off-camera? A safe space to cry it out?

We’re not mathematicians or anything but golly gee, that looks like a LOT of Republicans.

Watch.

And gosh, pretty sure Biden needs Pennsylvania. Just sayin’.

Since JUNE!!!

Almost twice as many Democrats.

Republicans have identified new voters. Yup.

This is incredible.

True story.

Scott has been an absolute rockstar hitting the road and registering people to vote.

And it’s showing.

Oh go ahead, from literally cleaning up filthy Democratic cities to registering new voters, Scott has been a tireless champion for Republicans and for Donald Trump.

