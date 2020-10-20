https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/scott-presler-for-the-win-even-msnbc-admits-pennsylvania-aint-lookin-so-hot-for-sleepy-joe-and-the-democrats-watch/

How painful do you think this was for MSNBC to report? Do you think they needed smelling salts or something off-camera? A safe space to cry it out?

We’re not mathematicians or anything but golly gee, that looks like a LOT of Republicans.

Watch.

MSNBC reports: Republicans “significantly…gaining in registrations in Pennsylvania”

pic.twitter.com/JCYTdpgrfI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 20, 2020

And gosh, pretty sure Biden needs Pennsylvania. Just sayin’.

Since JUNE!!!

Almost twice as many Democrats.

Republicans have identified new voters. Yup.

Sure hope that 17% returned so far is reflecting people are going to vote in person? @ScottPresler Has been a great leader in the main part of this video, voter registration! The numbers are OUTSTANDING! — uOsNɥOɾ Hɔ⊥oN (@notch_j_johnson) October 20, 2020

This is incredible.

True story.

Again, we owe a great deal of gratitude to the hard work & dedication of @ScottPresler thank you ! — Trump2020 (@StephonKennedy) October 20, 2020

Scott has been an absolute rockstar hitting the road and registering people to vote.

And it’s showing.

Came here to tag @ScottPresler but so many people already did, so I won’t. oh wait. — ` (@NatesBadTakes) October 20, 2020

Oh go ahead, from literally cleaning up filthy Democratic cities to registering new voters, Scott has been a tireless champion for Republicans and for Donald Trump.

