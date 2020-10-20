https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cruz-social-media-silicon-valley-censorship/2020/10/20/id/992842

Silicon Valley tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have grown to the point where their censorship marks the “single biggest threat” to the United States’ democracy, Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday.

“They’re now the largest corporate behemoths on the face of the planet,” the Texas Republican said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “Section 230 was passed with a background and assumption that they would be neutral, that they wouldn’t be censoring users and the press. They long ago abandoned that.”

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act gives big tech a “special immunity” from liability “that nobody else gets,” meaning social media sites can’t be sued, said Cruz.

“It was a gift, a subsidy from the taxpayers to big tech,” he added, but now, there is no reason the companies should be immune from liability.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the mammoth antitrust case between the government and Google, both sides will have “amazing lawyers,” but the Department of Justice will prevail, said Cruz.

“Breaking up monopolies that abused monopoly power has long been an authority and responsibility of the federal government,” said Cruz. “When you sign up to a social company and you follow someone, your understanding is you’re going to see what they post, what they tweet. If they follow you, they’re going to see what you post and tweet. Social media companies have decided to break that fundamental promise, to deceive consumers.”

And when they disagree with their users, such as with the New York Post’s articles about Hunter Biden and his emails, “they throttle what you say,” the senator said. “It’s not for the consumers’ benefits. It’s to collect more power in Silicon Valley.”

By blocking the Post’s articles, he added, Facebook and Twitter “crossed a line we have never seen before.”

“We have seen big tech try to censor individual users, but we have never seen them taking on one of the biggest and most respected media outlets around,” said Cruz. “The New York Post is over 200 years old, founded by Alexander Hamilton and a handful of Silicon billionaires are saying they can decide what the New York Post can report, what CNBC can report. That’s a terrifying assertion of power.”

