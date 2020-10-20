https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court/2020/10/20/id/992870

Two women confronted Lindsey Graham about the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the South Carolina senator tweeted this week as he posted a video of the encounter.

“I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat.”

In the video posted by the senator, one woman can be heard yelling, “Look me in the eye.”

When Graham finds out she is from Seattle, he responds that it’s “a good example of how things are getting out of control.”

Another woman, who is not visible in the video, can be heard telling Graham that “You’re an example of how things are getting out of control.”

The second woman then goes on to angrily ask Graham how he can “take her rights away by voting for this woman who’s a racist.”

Graham responded that he backs Barrett’s nomination, because she is “highly qualified.”

The Hill explained that Barrett’s critics consider her to be racist because of a ruling she made to dismiss a workplace discrimination suit in which a black worker sued his employer after being fired, saying his supervisor had called him a racial slur.

But Barrett argued that use of the N-word was not enough to prove that a hostile work environment existed.

This is in sharp contrast to another conservative judge, current Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote in 2013 that using the N-word only once was enough to create a racially hostile workplace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

