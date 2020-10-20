https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sen-mitt-romney-2020-elections-i-did-not-vote-president-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has revealed that he did not cast his 2020 election ballot for President Trump.

“I did not vote for President Trump,” the Utah lawmaker told CNN’s Capitol Hill reporter Manu Raju.

While Romney said that he did not vote for the incumbent Republican president, Raju said that the legislator did not reveal who he backed when casting his vote.

The senator did not vote for Trump during the 2016 election cycle either. He has previously divulged that he voted for wife Ann Romney.

Romney, who failed to defeat incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama during the 2012 presidential contest, voted earlier this year in the Senate to convict Trump on an impeachment article for abuse of power. Romney did not vote to convict the president on another article about obstruction of Congress.

He criticized Trump in a statement last week, after the president’s performance on a televised town hall event.

“The president’s unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists, and conspiracy peddlers,” Romney said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

