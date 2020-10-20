https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-dems-reportedly-boycott-judiciary-committees-barrett-vote-thursday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic senators are reportedly planning to boycott the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Thursday vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is slated to hold the vote on Thursday and the entire Senate is slated to vote on the nomination on Monday.

President Trump appointed Barrett to fill the vacancy created due to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

