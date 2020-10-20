https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/sen-marsha-blackburn-says-left-desires-domination-and-total-control?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn says political left does not wish to engage in bipartisanship but instead desires “domination” and “total control.”

The Tennessee senator points to Democrats’ outrage over Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s handing of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s handling of the Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination hearing – and the subsequent whisper campaign to oust her as the panel’s top Democrat.

“If you ever wanted a group to make the point that they have given up on bipartisanship and civility, that did it,” Blackburn said this week on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “You had Dianne Feinstein offering a handshake and a hug at the conclusion of four contentious days and congratulating Chairman (Lindsey) Graham on how he exercised bipartisanship. He never cut them off, he let them have their say, he didn’t gavel them down, he gave them extra time for questions, and she thanked him for that. And it infuriated the left.”

While Democrat’s privately complained to reporters, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged having a “long and serious talk” with Feinstein, whom some in her party had predetermined wouldn’t be tough enough on Barrett and chamber Republicans trying to get their appointee confirmed weeks before a presidential election in which Democrats could win the White House.

“It shows you that they do not want to work in a bipartisan way. They want domination. They want total control. And in large part that is what this election is about for them. They feel like they’ve got a clean sweep coming with the House, the Senate and the White House. And if they do, Katy bar the door. Their 100 day agenda is something that is frightening,” the Tennessee Republican said.

President Trump nominated Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After the hearing earlier this month, Feinstein, the senior California Democratic senator , thanked Graham and said: “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in. … It leaves one with a lot of hopes, a lot of questions and even some ideas, perhaps some good bipartisan legislation we can put together to make this great country even better. So thank you so much for your leadership.”

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

