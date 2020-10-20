https://www.dailywire.com/news/sharon-stone-to-florida-women-kamala-harris-will-save-your-families-lives

Actress Sharon Stone has made a grand pitch to the women of Florida by urging them to help elect a woman, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), to the White House.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Stone praised Florida for its many positives while expressing worry about its COVID-19 numbers.

“Dear women of Florida, hi! I’ve come to visit your state since I was a teenager, the sun, the music!!, the Keys!” she began. “I made ‘The Specialist’ there. I raised money for battered women there. What I know about you; you’re resiliant[sic], brave, fun, smart, and yes you are sexy if I can be so bold.”

“Your Covid numbers are scaring me, because I’m a long-time infectious disease worker; I helped your families and friends [with] HIV/AIDS and I will be there to help you recover from this,” she continued. “As a mom, a woman, and someone who SEES you, I urge you to believe me when I say trust is why voting for a woman in the White House will save your families’ lives.”

Sharon Stone’s followers rightly noted that Joe Biden is the one running for president, not Kamala Harris.

“Voting for a ‘woman in the White House’? Are you assuming Biden doesn’t make it and she’ll be living there? Or are you saying Jill will be pulling a[sic] Eleanor Roosevelt?” said one user.

“The Vice President doesn’t occupy, nor live in the White House. The VP lives in a house at One Observatory Circle. So that makes no sense,” said another.

Sharon Stone previously encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden after her sister was hospitalized from COVID-19.

“The only thing that’s going to change this is if you vote—and if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families,” she said in an Instagram video. “We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership.”

In the same video, Stone excoriated people protesting in Montana, where her sister lives, over their right to not wear a mask.

“The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that’s happening in that hospital is met with a conflict around the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask,” she said. “This is the situation in Montana where the governor, Steve Bullock, is not returning my calls. Where the health department is hanging up on me. This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country.”

“When they say there are tests for everyone, they are lying, when they say there are tests even for the nurses in the hospitals, they’re lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives. Because there’s nothing but lies,” she added.

