Four years ago, a Hillary Clinton presidency looked like a slam dunk. Polls showed the Democratic former secretary of state with a roomy lead over Donald Trump, and according to media pundits, it was all over except for the shouting.

Then came election night, a shellshocked left-wing media, and the ensuing cries “How could the polls have gotten it so wrong?”

One reason, political analysts said, was that the pollsters underestimated the number of hidden Trump voters.

“A lot of Trump’s or people who have either never voted or don’t participate heavily in elections and the way we do polling, the way we look at polling emphasizes regular voters so I think pollsters and experts just did not understand who his voters were,” said Laura Washington, a political analyst with ABC’s Chicago affiliate.

These “hidden” voters helped carry the day in 2016, leaving many wondering if another silent wave could strike again.

And if Democrats are once more caught off-guard, they have no one to blame but themselves. Not so much for Joe Biden’s performance, but for creating an atmosphere in which many Trump voters keep their support on the QT and feel as maligned as their candidate.

Trump fans could count on being shouted down as racist, misogynistic homophobes a few years ago. Wearing a MAGA hat was an invitation for derision and character assassination (just ask the kids from Covington High).

In 2020, wearing a MAGA hat could get you physically assaulted.

Last month, two women were indicted on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and hate crimes after confronting a 7-year-old boy and his mother in August outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware over their support of President Trump and seizing a “Make America Great Again” hat. One also was indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man who tried to retrieve the hat and attempting to assault his mother.

In June, 82-year-old Fall River veteran Charlie Chase was allegedly attacked and body slammed while holding a Trump campaign sign.

And police in Douglas charged a 34-year-old woman with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury after she allegedly attacked a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran holding a sign supporting the president on Saturday.

No wonder so many prefer to keep their pro-Trump views to themselves.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said last month that these hidden Trump supporters could very well make their mark again.

“As the person who coined the term ‘hidden undercover Trump voter in 2016,’ there are even more of them and they’re even more committed now,” Conway said in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus.” “And they’re going to surprise you as to who they are this time because you’ve seen the poll, 62% of Republicans or Trump supporters are afraid to even express themselves, they express themselves at the ballot box.”

According to Fox News, the poll Conway appeared to be referring to was a July survey from the Cato Institute which said that 62% of all voters agree with the statement “the political climate these days prevents me from saying things I believe because others might find them offensive.” Among Democrats, 52% of people agreed with the statement, and 77% of Republicans agreed.

It may be a bad climate for holding a Trump sign or wearing a MAGA hat outside, but left-wing bullies can’t do anything to stop Trump fans from punching back at the voting booth.

