Democratic nominee Joe Biden is resting at his home in Delaware and will not return to the campaign trail until after Thursday night’s debate.

President Trump, on the other hand, is more energized than ever.

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced they will host a one-hour town hall event featuring the president Wednesday night at the White House, with former Fox News host Eric Bolling set to moderate, according to The Hill.

The town hall will feature an interview with the president, as well as questions from the audience.

“This election is one of the most important in modern history and voters are still looking for insight into the many issues that are impacting their daily lives,” Bolling, the host of “America This Week” on Sinclair, said in a statement. “We aim to give Sinclair viewers the answers to their most burning questions and look forward to getting a detailed view on what the next four years would look like under President Trump.”

In a tweet, Bolling said he will announce the topics he intends to focus on “imminently.”

24 hours until my Town Hall with President Trump at the White House. As the clock ⏰ winds down to the most important election in our lifetime. I will announce the topics I intend to focus on, imminently… @realDonaldTrump @VP @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xw3m8CMzvZ — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) October 19, 2020

The town hall will air at 8 p.m. across the Sinclair’s CW and MYNET stations in 55 markets, The Hill reports.

Sinclair says it also extended an invitation to Joe Biden.

“Vice President Biden has a standing, open invitation to join us whenever is most convenient for him, whether that be on America This Week or in an interview with one of our many excellent stations as he has already done numerous times,” said Sinclair’s vice president of news, Scott Livingston.

“We have been in touch with his team and we are hopeful that we will be able to feature him and bring his policy positions directly to the voters in a similar fashion,” he added.

But, it appears Joe may be too ‘sleepy’ to participate.

The Sinclair town hall is scheduled to take place just one day before Trump and Biden go at it in the second and final debate of this election season.

