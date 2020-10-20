https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/snowflake-arrested-for-assault-mugshot/

34-year-old Kiara Dudley will be facing a judge in the morning. Douglas Police say she assaulted a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran for supporting President Trump. https://t.co/LQUyjQQQWs pic.twitter.com/ykSQlY6VYC — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) October 19, 2020

A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran was assaulted over the weekend while he was showing his support for the president at an intersection in Douglas, Mass. The vet and his friend were were at the intersection at around noon on Saturday holding Trump flags and signs, according to the Boston Herald. 34 year-old Kiara Dudley approached and “began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave,” police said in a statement.

“As the couple tried to move away, the party continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body,” Douglas Police said. “At one point the party stepped on the victim’s Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent over to pick it up the party knocked him to the ground causing an injury.”

Douglas Police arrested Dudley and charged her with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury after the incident. She was released on $250 cash bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Tuesday.