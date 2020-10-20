https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/students-demand-tuition-refunds-classes-moved-online-flood-covid-class-action-suits/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Many colleges are claiming there’s no contractual difference between learning online and in person as they invoke COVID-19 to keep students, who are not at serious risk from the illness, out of communal environments.

Students around the country who abruptly saw their educations yanked out of classrooms, labs and offices beg to differ.

The University of San Diego is one of the latest schools to face a class-action lawsuit by students claiming they are owed a refund for an objectively worse education in the spring semester, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

