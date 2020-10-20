https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/super-serious-brain-genius-susan-hennesseys-hot-take-on-amy-coney-barrett-suggests-shes-a-lousy-legal-analyst-but-a-perfect-fit-for-cnn/

Susan Hennessey is a legal analyst. So you’d think she’d know a little something about how our judicial system is supposed to work.

And yet:

Is that so, Susan? That may pass for sharp analysis according to CNN’s criteria, but out here in the real world, your take is hot garbage.

Susan’s been getting quite a bit of pushback for her willfully ignorant tweet.

So, naturally, she’s offering up a placeholder while she runs away to wallow in her own shame and idiocy:

We’d actually argue that Susan Hennessey is the one being introduced to a concept here: the concept of the Constitution.

