https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/super-serious-brain-genius-susan-hennesseys-hot-take-on-amy-coney-barrett-suggests-shes-a-lousy-legal-analyst-but-a-perfect-fit-for-cnn/

Susan Hennessey is a legal analyst. So you’d think she’d know a little something about how our judicial system is supposed to work.

And yet:

If Republicans believed that increasing the number of Supreme Court justices was actually a grave threat to the republic, they would be willing to wait 2 weeks to vote on Barrett’s confirmation. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 20, 2020

Is that so, Susan? That may pass for sharp analysis according to CNN’s criteria, but out here in the real world, your take is hot garbage.

Is there supposed to be logic in here? https://t.co/qiXpvkKEjh — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 20, 2020

They are replacing a seat. Not increasing seats. NPR journalists are retweeting this take like its a super serious brain genius observation. https://t.co/XyYf8eqrnD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2020

This is the “If Dodgers want the Astros not to cheat again, they should bench Mookie Betts in exchange” argument. https://t.co/KFWLRSKWee — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 20, 2020

Or, they think the threat represented by a promise to blow up the Senate, render the purple state/district party’s majority makers vulnerable, and sacrifice incremental legislative reforms, all in service to something FDR’s supermajorities couldn’t get done, is hollow. https://t.co/yNABZ86XRy — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 20, 2020

Susan can no longer point to polling to defend her position (the American people want ACB confirmed and overwhelmingly oppose court packing) so this is her current take. https://t.co/bzSO99pLuQ — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 20, 2020

Do people think Amy Coney Barrett would confirmed along with a bunch of handmaids? https://t.co/oasWOFyTtL — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 20, 2020

Hey, if you don’t want that compromising info about you published, you should be more than willing to pay the ransom I’m demanding for it. https://t.co/UTOR0Qg38g — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 20, 2020

Oh, good. We’re back to hostage politics, “unless you guys do what we want, we’ll do something crazy, and it’ll be your fault” https://t.co/WeL9X0M6Hq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 20, 2020

This is called hostage-taking and apparently is the most intellectual argument the Left can offer. https://t.co/LqoGtKJ1Eq — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 20, 2020

“If Republicans believed hamburgers shouldn’t have bleu cheese, they would agree to stop watching Star Trek in reruns.” Same energy. https://t.co/OxLinlKNSc — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) October 20, 2020

If fishes were dogs then unicorns would sell Girl Scout cookies at the lemonade stand. Hey, my comment was no more gibberish than hers. https://t.co/EQw5P2bPHz — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2020

Susan’s been getting quite a bit of pushback for her willfully ignorant tweet.

So, naturally, she’s offering up a placeholder while she runs away to wallow in her own shame and idiocy:

Since this tweet is apparently introducing the idea of asymmetric hardball and normative constraint versus constitutional constraint to a number of conservatives on Twitter for the first time, I’ll leave this here to save myself some back and forth. Enjoy! https://t.co/f8vMsXCi3G — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 20, 2020

We’d actually argue that Susan Hennessey is the one being introduced to a concept here: the concept of the Constitution.

Let me speak for all conservatives when I say that we can justify confirming ACB 7 days before an election because the President nominated her and the GOP controlled Senate called for a vote per the Constitutional process. No further explanation or justification is required. https://t.co/J8Zlj28ni7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 20, 2020

How is it that you’ve never read the United States Constitution? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 20, 2020

Here ya go. It’s all in here. https://t.co/KP7WPg6wjU pic.twitter.com/wPQ4nJNCI6 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 20, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

