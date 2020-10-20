https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/sure-wouldnt-want-a-debate-breaking-out-candidates-will-have-mics-muted-during-opponents-answers/

We’d been assured that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ interjections of “I’m talking” were a fierce display of feminism during her debate with Vice President Mike Pence, but it looks like those will be a thing of the past for the second and final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. As Twitchy reported, the Trump campaign sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates demanding that the final debate focus on foreign policy as decided, but moderator Kristen Welker has selected the following topics instead — ugh, climate change, again.

Just so we are clear the @debates commission refused to allow foreign policy as a subject for the upcoming debate between @realDonaldTrump & @JoeBiden – what a joke, this a race for President of the United States not a student council election — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 20, 2020

These moderators always ask mostly the questions that Dems and leftists want asked. What’s missing? Runaway spending, Biden’s tax hike proposals, China, cancel culture and suppression of non-leftist speech, maintaining law and order, foreign policy, trade, domestic terrorism… pic.twitter.com/somZ1FHjsH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 20, 2020

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also voiced concerns about changing the rules to allow the moderator to mute either candidate’s microphone, but it looks like that’s how it’s going to go Thursday night:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Debate commission adopts new rules to mute microphones to allow Trump, Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) October 19, 2020

President Trump and Joe Biden will have mics off during opponent’s answers in final debate, Commission on Presidential Debates announced. Mics will be on during open-discussion segments of the debate. https://t.co/cYM57AWflM — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 20, 2020

We sure wouldn’t want a debate breaking out at a … debate. https://t.co/uAPgnLT77I — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 20, 2020

The reason the debate Commission just made a last second rule to Mute mics during the final debate is to try and prevent Trump from talking about Hunter Scandal. The moderator won’t bring it up. . . And now Trump will be muted if he does — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) October 20, 2020

I’m having a hard time deciding whether I’m more upset about the new change in topics for the next debate, the mute button decision, or the fact that the “moderator” is another Democrat plant. I’m exhausted with disgust. — 🇺🇸Eric Carmen🇺🇸 (@RealEricCarmen) October 20, 2020

There’s no reason he should enter this den of vipers. — Cheri Madden (@CliffDHanger) October 20, 2020

But it might be the only way to get the rest of the media talking about Hunter Biden’s emails.

There are ways around it. Trust @realDonaldTrump — Professor Corn Pop (@bur3b1sta) October 20, 2020

I would hope he channels his inner Pence and use his 2 min to discuss exactly that every chance he gets if he’s muted. To hell with the questions! — optimus (@CoptimusP) October 20, 2020

He should bring one of those mini bullhorns and hide it under the lectern and when they cut him off bring it out and use it. That would be hilarious. — no best days (@BelMOCards) October 20, 2020

I sure hope he has a bullhorn with him and just keeps talking. — doh 123 (@TheRealdoh123) October 20, 2020

Forget answering any questions. Just wait his turn and expose every chance he gets. — James Breazeale (@Jamester1017) October 20, 2020

So, he should discuss it as his “answer” to whatever question is asked. — H2 (@gidget1974) October 20, 2020

He’ll just have to talk about it in his uninterrupted two minutes then. — Ex-ExGOP, former Never-Trumper Glenn O’Bannon (@GMenGlenn) October 20, 2020

He should talk about it every second, then. The American people will not like seeing their President muted throughout the entire debate. — Bruce Johnson (@sachikojohnson) October 20, 2020

They both will be muted, if the moderator is fair. Of course, we know how this will work out — Michael (@Kidd20) October 20, 2020

Censorship only inflates the story. His shouting when they cut his mic will get crucial info across. — Free Speech Fan (@FreeSpeechFan) October 20, 2020

Let them mute him. It will just result in people at home looking up Hunter Biden. — sean brett (@BaconKnight) October 20, 2020

Trump should just address Biden as “Big Guy” — Philip D Clancy (@PhilipDClancy1) October 20, 2020

He will, guaranteed.

Nothing will prevent Trump from bringing up Hunter during his turn on any given question. Trump doesn’t have to answer the dumb questions, and can decide what he wants to talk about during his given time. Any mic cuts during his prescribed time will be apparent to the world. — Earnest (@Earnest52150243) October 20, 2020

The good news is, just as the social media giants found out, by muting it they will ultimately help to spread it. If there are any independents straddling the fence things like this will push them over to vote for Trump. — Marty Nalitz (@MartyNalitz) October 20, 2020

Trump will be muted every 30 seconds, you watch. I would not agree to these terms. Let’s hope Team Trump comes up with a work around!! — Veronica (@GitmoWatcher) October 20, 2020

President Trump shouldn’t participate. This process is rigged. — John L Steinberger (@steinberger_l) October 20, 2020

Trump should decline then, it’s not worth it, and with Biden getting softballs lobbed his way the whole time it’s a waste of everyone’s time. — Ryan Fuller (@rgf1046) October 20, 2020

This might be the wrong strategy, I don’t know, I’m not a political strategist but I’d tell them to f*** off and just do a rally instead. — T.R. Page 🎃🇺🇸 (@TR_Page3) October 20, 2020

You know, he agrees to these one sided “debates”. The other guy gets to hide in a hole until he has to come out and be verbally led by a moderator, yet Trump continues to play by their rules. Why? — Sir Farticus 🚶💨 (@Sir_Farticus) October 20, 2020

He does seem to enjoy a debate, even though he knows they’re stacked against him.

