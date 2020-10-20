https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/team-trump-wants-foreign-policy-topics-in-last-debate/

Trump’s campaign manager sent a letter on Monday to the Commission on Presidential Debates, asking the committee to “rethink and reissue” the topics that will be discussed during this week’s debate in Nashville. Team Trump wants more questions on foreign policy and national security.

Bill Stepien, the Trump honcho, knows an incumbent president with a recent string of peace deals and foreign policy triumphs under his belt will contrast nicely with a crooked former vice president. Also, the Trump rebuilding of our military will look great compared to the Obama-Biden administration’s intentional neglect of it.

An added plus: The Hunter Biden Burisma emails/meeting story can be slipped in under the radar with this topic. Hence this letter.

Our letter to the BDC (Biden Debate Commission) pic.twitter.com/ZsY5JfMbT7 — BillStepien (@BillStepien) October 19, 2020

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: America vs Socialism, Election 2020 Will Be The Deciding Factor

“For the good of campaign integrity, and for the benefit of the American people, we urge you to rethink and reissue a set of topics for the October 22 debate with an emphasis on foreign policy…The topics announced by Kristen Welker … are serious and worthy of discussion, but only a few of them even touch on foreign policy,” Stepien said.

The Commission on Presidential Debates committed to making foreign policy the central focus for the last debate. But they let Welker go ahead with her other topics because they know Biden is weak on foreign policy subjects.

MORE NEWS: Ep 67 | DNI Ratcliffe: Biden Scandal Not Russian Disinformation, Biden Camp Puts Lid On Events

The president can wrap himself in the flag in that subject area and with it maybe get the bump he needs to take back the initiative in the race. Trump can talk about moving the Israeli embassy to the proper location, rebuilding the armed forces, pressuring NATO slackers to cough up (and they have), containing and countering Russia and China, killing Soleimani, our new alliance with India, the recent Mideast peace deals, and first and foremost his championship of American interests as an American priority in world affairs.

Biden can mention how American sailors were captured by Iran and made to kneel in front of their captors for the world to see. Or perhaps he can comment about the last minute palates of cash his former boss sent to the terrorist regime in Iran the last night the Obama-Biden administration was in office. Or maybe he can remind us why he was against the raid that killed Obama Bin Laden. Hmmm, see a regional and ideological pattern there?

The Commission on Presidential Debates and leftist moderator Kristen Welker won’t like the change of topics one bit and may fight it, even though it was previously agreed that foreign policy would take center stage in Nashville. Unfortunately, Trump can’t walk away if they say no because he needs a victory in this last debate to turn around his campaign.

So the president may just pivot and talk about foreign policy and national security no matter what the question. Good. It’s about time he stopped reacting to Democrat debate posturings and made them react to him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

