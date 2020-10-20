https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/10/20/lake-worth-isd-employee-arrested-stealing-selling-dozens-laptops/

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lake Worth ISD employee has been arrested for alleged theft of dozens of laptop computers from the school district.

Lake Worth Police said Michael Anderson, 40, was arrested after what they called an intensive eight-month long investigation.

Among the computers stolen, 32 were still in the box and had never been opened.

Anderson is alleged to have committed the thefts over a 15-month period dating back to July of 2019.

After stealing the computers, Anderson allegedly sold them to an electronics resale shop in Watauga while representing himself as an authorized seller on behalf of the district.

During the arrest, detectives recovered five additional stolen laptops belonging to Lake Worth ISD.

Anderson is facing one felony count of theft of property: $30,000 – $150,000.

Because the offense was committed during a declared disaster, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office may choose to enhance the charge.

Anderson is in the Tarrant County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with more information about this crime can contact the Lake Worth Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 817-237-1224 or pdcid@lakeworthtx.org.

