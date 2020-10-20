https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/the-greatest-tweet-in-history-iowahawk-shares-jeffrey-toobins-old-article-which-recommends-shame-as-a-punishment/

There’s a weird part of Twitter right now that thinks the “punitive mockery” of Jeffrey Toobing after he was allegedly caught masturbating while on a Zoom call with his work colleagues is out of bounds.

From The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf:

When Occam’s Razor suggests someone humiliated himself through a combo of technological error, pandemic circumstances, bad judgment, & bad luck, it seems like we should react w/ empathy, politeness, & forgiveness, as we would want to be treated, rather than punitive mockery — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) October 19, 2020

LOL. The “#MeToobin” movement has begun:

It really is an idiotic tweet:

But do you know who thought “shame” was the perfect punishment for something like this? That’s right. It was Jeffrey Toobin himself who said this:

It really could be “the greatest tweet in history”:

in retrospect, the greatest tweet in historyhttps://t.co/H8Bx6W3NCx — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 20, 2020

And we’ll happily give Toobin the punishment he thinks is appropriated.

***

