It was Sunday, before Joe Biden had called his 72-hour lid to prepare for Thursday’s debate, that a reporter had the temerity to ask the Democratic presidential nominee a question: what flavor of milkshake he got. Last summer, HuffPost did a piece on how Biden’s ice cream habit seems to be a form of “self-care,” much like Sen. Corey Booker’s mediation sessions.

We’d thought the mainstream media had blown all of its opposition research on President Trump’s ice cream habits with CNN’s exposé on how the president gets two scoops of ice cream, but it looks like they were holding back. The Hill is reporting that Trump once ordered malts during a classified intelligence briefing.

Trump ordered malts during a classified intelligence briefing: report https://t.co/3pGdYmgihj pic.twitter.com/To0maIphbc — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020

Here’s the years-old scandal:

Just a few months after he took office, Trump reportedly insisted to a room of senior defense and intelligence officials, that they must try the malts at his New Jersey golf club while they discussed classified intelligence. “Does anyone want a malt?” he asked in the meeting, according to three former CIA officials who recounted the events to Politico. “We have the best malts, you have to try them.”

We don’t know what we like better: that three former CIA officials recounted the story to the press, or that anyone who voted for Hillary Clinton has any concern whatsoever about the handling of classified material.

We look forward to the next round of corporate media layoffs. — eric (@eriContrarian) October 20, 2020

Quelle horreur! 😱 Has anyone asked his favorite flavor? — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) October 20, 2020

Thank you for this breaking story pic.twitter.com/mu4ADMp5n0 — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) October 20, 2020

And? — Attila the Honeybunn (@TimMansplainsIt) October 20, 2020

This changes everything ‼️ — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) October 20, 2020

Congrats team, you’ve finally got him! — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) October 20, 2020

Wise. Malts are delicious. — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) October 20, 2020

Every now and then the president does something that I love!! THIS IS ONE OF THOSE TIMES! — David Griggs (@DavidGPuppet) October 20, 2020

He drinks your milkshake! He drinks it up! — arc (@arc41467316) October 20, 2020

My office used to order pizza for meetings. Who knew it was newsworthy. — Ginger 🇺🇸 (@esq_ginger) October 20, 2020

OMG – did have a vanilla and chocolate? — Anti Viral A 😉 (@anewjusta) October 20, 2020

such journalisming — Electoral Ego (@MyAlteredEgo) October 20, 2020

All of this is so stupid. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) October 20, 2020

My kind of guy glad I voted for him. — Matthew South (@MatthewSouth14) October 20, 2020

Did we ever find out what flavor of ice cream Joe got, and how many scoops? — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) October 20, 2020

😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — 🎃 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) October 20, 2020

Did anyone ask his favorite flavor? That’s the important question, or is that only a hardball question for Biden? — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) October 20, 2020

We can’t believe The Hill sat on this story for years!

