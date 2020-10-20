https://brobible.com/sports/article/joe-buck-troy-aikman-nfl-military-pregame-flyover/

FOX broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman don’t appear to be big fans of military pregame flyovers at NFL games.

In a video obtained by Defector media, Buck and Aikman, who apparently didn’t know they were being recorded, could be heard on a hot mic before the start of Sunday’s Packers-Bucs game mocking the pregame flyover as a waste of money by the government.

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.
JOE BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!
AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

While flyovers are fairly expensive military officials say they treat them as part of pilot training and the costs are drawn from training budgets.

Via Newsweek

The costs of flyovers are deducted from the training budget of the branch that takes part, and the time involved does count towards pilots’ training, however limited and simple the flyby may be.

Past flybys have been criticized as a waste of money, especially after the 2011 Super Bowl in Dallas, when jets flew low over the stadium’s closed roof at a reported cost of $450,000.

NFL fans were pretty shook by the Buck-Aikman hot mic moment.

