https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/this-is-insane-facebook-is-punishing-the-babylon-bee-for-incitement-to-violence-over-satirical-and-harmless-article-about-mazie-hirono/

Last week, the Babylon Bee gifted us with another helping of their brilliance with a piece on creeped-out-by-Catholics Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono:

The piece is peak Babylon Bee: hilarious and cutting.

But it shines a lot on Mazie Hirono’s awfulness, and Hirono carries with her the all-powerful (D), so the Bee must be punished.

That’s where Facebook comes in. More from Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann:

Huh.

Well, for what it’s worth, Facebook finally responded to their request.

According to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, this is what Facebook is doing to rectify the situation:

Total clown show.

Well, we’re pretty sure we know what the mainstream media Guardians of Truth will do, but if they want a chance to do the right thing for a change, the Babylon Bee is giving them a golden opportunity:

Contrary to increasingly popular belief on the Left, censorship is not a good thing. And the fight against censorship is one worth fighting.

Keep doing what you’re doing, Babylon Bee.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...