https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/worry-anti-american-party-trump-picking-thousands-voters-not-vote-2016/

President Trump is picking up THOUSANDS of new voters who did not vote in the 2016 elections!

In Nevada on Sunday the Trump Campaign saw similar numbers of attendees at the rally.

TRENDING: BOOM! Rudy Giuliani Announces New Documents to Be Released Wednesday Will Show Financial Crimes and Personal Crimes by Biden Family (VIDEO)

In the three rallies President Trump spoke before thousands and had 56,000 signups.

This was while Joe Biden prepared for another week off before the Thursday debate — two weeks before the election.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...