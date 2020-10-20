https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/worry-anti-american-party-trump-picking-thousands-voters-not-vote-2016/

President Trump is picking up THOUSANDS of new voters who did not vote in the 2016 elections!

ARIZONA is ready to re-elect @realDonaldTrump! Prescott Rally: ✅ 22,254 signups ✅ 23.7% NOT Republican ✅ 37.6% did not vote in 2016 Tucson Rally: ✅ 19,291 signups ✅ 28.2% NOT Republican ✅ 28.6% did not vote in 2016 Thank you all for the support!! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 19, 2020

In Nevada on Sunday the Trump Campaign saw similar numbers of attendees at the rally.

In the three rallies President Trump spoke before thousands and had 56,000 signups.

This was while Joe Biden prepared for another week off before the Thursday debate — two weeks before the election.

Nevada is fired up for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 15,038 signups for Carson City rally ✅ 18.4% not Republican ✅ 30.0% did not vote in 2016 Thank you for the support! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 18, 2020

