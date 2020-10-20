https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/521911-tiffany-trump-campaigns-at-trump-pride-event-i-know-what-my-father-believes

Tiffany Trump hit the campaign trail in Florida this weekend to stump for her father at a “Trump Pride” event.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: ‘The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it’ Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE‘s youngest daughter delivered a 10-minute speech on her father’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community for an event held by Trump Pride, billed on their website as a “diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump.”

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA+ community,” the recent Georgetown Law graduate said, leaving out the “T” in the initialism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It saddens me. I have friends of mine who reach out and they say … ‘How could you support your father? We know you. We know your best friends are gay.’ … I say, ‘It’s because my father has always supported all of you,’” she continued. “He’s never done it for politics and he’s not doing it for politics.”

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell Richard GrenellSunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo What’s Biden’s real China policy? Unlike Trump, he’s done a 180 A judge’s Monsanto ruling affects both the law and the economy MORE, who is openly gay, spoke alongside Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the president and Marla Maples — who was also in attendance — at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Tampa.

After videos of the speech surfaced online, Tiffany Trump began trending on Twitter, sparking mixed reactions from users of the social media platform.

Many poked fun at the footage, commenting on the animated nature of the speech.

I voted Biden but since Tiffany Trump hit the campaign trail I want my ballot back I’ve changed my mind. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) October 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In the unforgettable video I just saw, Tiffany Trump looks like she’s rolling out of a Vegas club at 3 a.m. wearing way too much makeup and struggling with her high heels because she’s had three too many Vodka/Red Bulls… — Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) October 20, 2020

I honestly thought this was a comedy skit by a comedian impersonating @TiffanyATrump. But, no, it is really Tiffany Trump. And she is really this ridiculous… https://t.co/Y8pE9y8AuW — *you’re (@RKJ65) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump is that girl in undergrad who finds out you’re gay at a party and immediately names every gay person she knows to see if you know them too. pic.twitter.com/8NReGLa2LK — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) October 20, 2020

Tiffany remarked that she hadn’t prepared a speech for the occasion and was going to speak off the cuff.

“Hopefully, like, the Trump genes run in me and I can just go up off script like my father likes to do, and honestly I love it when he gets off script,” she said.

Trump supporters were quick to claim that Hunter Biden should be trending, however, not Tiffany.

Amazing how Hunter Biden’s name has never trended as high as Tiffany Trump’s. She went to law school while he was kicked out of the Navy for being a crackhead and through nepotism, not hard work, mired his dad’s campaign in scandal via Burisma. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 20, 2020

Rarely involved with public events, Tiffany Trump expressed an interest in joining in on future campaign events.

“When you don’t speak and you do remain silent — and I used to think that was a strength, but when you don’t they create their own narrative,” she said. “So now I’m here to speak to you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

